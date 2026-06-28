Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $818.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $901.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.39. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Citigroup raised their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

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Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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