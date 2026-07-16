Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lumentum by 707.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lumentum Trading Down 7.7%

LITE opened at $752.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.18 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $872.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares in the company, valued at $58,144,206.45. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

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About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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