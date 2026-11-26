First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,481 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 50,317 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Lumentum worth $76,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 16,719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 205,000.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Lumentum by 20.6% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of LITE stock opened at $476.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.64. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.06 and a 12 month high of $1,143.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $804.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.35. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 175.82% and a positive return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,048.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Recent Lumentum Headlines

These are some of the LITE headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum’s latest reported quarter was a record, with earnings per share beating estimates and revenue up sharply year over year. A comparison with Applied Optoelectronics also highlighted Lumentum’s improving profitability and rising earnings estimates. Article: AAOI vs. Lumentum: Which Optical Networking Stock Has an Edge Now?

Lumentum’s latest reported quarter was a record, with earnings per share beating estimates and revenue up sharply year over year. A comparison with Applied Optoelectronics also highlighted Lumentum’s improving profitability and rising earnings estimates. Negative Sentiment: One report says Lumentum has fallen 42% since October 28 despite its best quarter, pointing to Marvell-related stock sentiment as a factor behind the disconnect between results and share performance. Separate coverage also notes investor pushback around Marvell-related deal sentiment. Article: Lumentum Has Lost 42% Since October 28 Despite Its Best Quarter Ever. Marvell’s Stock Is Why

One report says Lumentum has fallen 42% since October 28 despite its best quarter, pointing to Marvell-related stock sentiment as a factor behind the disconnect between results and share performance. Separate coverage also notes investor pushback around Marvell-related deal sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sold small amounts of stock under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and retained more than 102,000 shares afterward. The planned sales may be less informative than discretionary insider trading. SEC Form 4 filing

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, Director Paul Lundstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.92, for a total transaction of $578,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,103.68. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 24,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.50, for a total transaction of $25,732,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,715,089. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,012 shares of company stock worth $33,991,408. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. develops and manufactures optical and photonic products used in communications networks and industrial applications. Its products include components and modules that help transmit, switch and manage optical signals across telecommunications and data center networks. The company also supplies lasers and other photonic technologies for industrial uses, including manufacturing and materials processing. Lumentum serves customers around the world, including network equipment providers, cloud and data center operators, and industrial manufacturers.

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