Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. $LMRI Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMRI - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,356 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 107,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.19% of Lumexa Imaging worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumexa Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lumexa Imaging during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumexa Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Lumexa Imaging Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRI opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08. Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Brodnax bought 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 62,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $449,695.75. This represents a 129.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumexa Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lumexa Imaging from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lumexa Imaging from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMRI

Lumexa Imaging Profile

We are one of the largest national providers of diagnostic imaging services(1). Our platform is integrated, scalable and has a proven track record of creating value for our stakeholders. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest(1) outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers(2)across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems. Our centers are in attractive metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”).

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