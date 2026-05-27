LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 82,492 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 144.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,008,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 596,457 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 109.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 232,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth $15,508,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,856,000 after buying an additional 3,465,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.1%

LXP stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.06.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 189.19%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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