Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287,455 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,006,955 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.61% of Lyft worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lyft by 58.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,720,478 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $89,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Lyft by 150.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,268,619 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $53,867,000 after buying an additional 1,964,216 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 62.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,189,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $42,418,000 after buying an additional 1,223,536 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,926,000. Finally, LuminArx Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,010,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Llewellyn sold 13,204 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $219,714.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,369.28. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 837,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,258,115.92. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Fox Advisors cut shares of Lyft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.89.

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Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 40.67% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft operates a mobile platform that connects people seeking transportation with drivers who provide rides. Through its app, customers can request on-demand trips, schedule rides in advance, and access other ride options where available. The company also offers Lyft Pink, a membership program with benefits for eligible rides and services. Lyft provides transportation programs for businesses and organizations through Lyft Business, including tools for arranging and managing rides. The company's platform primarily serves markets in the United States and Canada.

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