Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $400.03 Million Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 192,996 shares during the period. Aercap comprises approximately 5.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 1.49% of Aercap worth $400,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Aercap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC grew its position in shares of Aercap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aercap by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Aercap by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $136.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $154.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

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