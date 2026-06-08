Lyrical Asset Management LP Invests $220.57 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,523,146 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $220,573,000. SS&C Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,765 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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