Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 27,028 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,484 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,028 shares during the period. WESCO International makes up 2.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.34% of WESCO International worth $159,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WESCO International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,436,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,225.75. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of WCC stock opened at $353.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $171.36 and a one year high of $377.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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