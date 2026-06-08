Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 35,341 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,475 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 35,341 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group makes up about 2.9% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.29% of Cigna Group worth $210,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 1,016.8% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,114 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2%

CI opened at $290.17 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $279.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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