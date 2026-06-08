Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 56,441 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,908 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 56,441 shares during the period. WEX comprises approximately 1.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 2.26% of WEX worth $115,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in WEX by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 162.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in WEX by 56.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.95 per share, for a total transaction of $214,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,953.15. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $173,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 22,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,193.92. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,019 shares of company stock worth $1,446,996 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $147.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $152.54 and its 200-day moving average is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $186.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 42.66%. WEX's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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