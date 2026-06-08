Lyrical Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Lyrical Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357,822 shares of the company's stock after selling 176,038 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 5.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.55% of Johnson Controls International worth $402,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock worth $274,235,000 after buying an additional 142,429 shares during the period. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,345,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $143.71 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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