Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC - Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 924,804 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.44% of Macerich worth $91,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 282.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 54.2% in the third quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 602,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 211,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macerich by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 80,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Recent Macerich Headlines

These are some of the MAC headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its full-year EPS estimates to $1.48 for 2026 (from $1.46), $1.61 for 2027 (from $1.58), and $1.74 for 2028 (from $1.66). It also increased several quarterly estimates, including Q4 2026, Q1 and Q2 2027, and Q1 and Q2 2028. Macerich analyst estimates

Zacks Research raised its full-year EPS estimates to $1.48 for 2026 (from $1.46), $1.61 for 2027 (from $1.58), and $1.74 for 2028 (from $1.66). It also increased several quarterly estimates, including Q4 2026, Q1 and Q2 2027, and Q1 and Q2 2028. Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered its Q3 2027 EPS forecast slightly to $0.40 from $0.41, tempering the otherwise broad upward revisions. Macerich analyst estimates

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In related news, CAO Christopher Zecchini sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $63,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,718.16. This trade represents a 76.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:MAC opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11. Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $260.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.31 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Macerich's payout ratio is presently -183.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.19.

View Our Latest Report on MAC

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and redevelops shopping centers in the United States. Founded in 1964, the company focuses primarily on regional shopping malls in major metropolitan markets, with a concentration in the western U.S. The company leases retail space to a range of tenants, including stores, restaurants, and entertainment businesses. Its work also includes managing properties and investing in renovations and redevelopment to adapt its centers to changing consumer and retail needs.

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