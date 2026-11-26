State Street Corp reduced its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC - Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,594,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,090,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.85% of Macerich worth $371,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Macerich by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,751 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 90.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Macerich Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $260.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Macerich's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Macerich's payout ratio is currently -183.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher Zecchini sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $63,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,718.16. The trade was a 76.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Griffin Securities set a $26.00 target price on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Macerich from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.19.

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Macerich Profile

The Macerich Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, leases and redevelops shopping centers in major U.S. markets. Its properties are primarily regional malls and other retail destinations, with a significant presence in the western United States. Macerich's business includes managing its properties and attracting a mix of retailers, restaurants, entertainment venues and service providers. The company also invests in property upgrades and redevelopment to adapt its centers to changing customer and tenant needs.

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