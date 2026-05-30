Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1,567.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after acquiring an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after acquiring an additional 347,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after acquiring an additional 322,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,360,045,000 after acquiring an additional 168,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $260.31 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average is $306.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $801.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Autonomous Res lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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