MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,180.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $569,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,641.90. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,654,351.64. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,557 shares of company stock valued at $137,590,774. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.82.

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Trending Headlines about MACOM Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: MACOM reported fiscal Q2 revenue of about $289 million, up 22.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.09, both ahead of estimates. MACOM Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MACOM reported fiscal Q2 revenue of about $289 million, up 22.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.09, both ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company’s fiscal Q3 outlook was notably stronger than expected, with revenue guidance of $331 million to $339 million and adjusted EPS guidance of $1.31 to $1.37, reinforcing optimism about accelerating growth. MACOM Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company’s fiscal Q3 outlook was notably stronger than expected, with revenue guidance of $331 million to $339 million and adjusted EPS guidance of $1.31 to $1.37, reinforcing optimism about accelerating growth. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages boosted price targets, including Barclays to $400, Needham to $400, and Truist to $375, which suggests analysts see more upside despite the recent run-up in the stock. Analyst price target updates via Benzinga

Several brokerages boosted price targets, including Barclays to $400, Needham to $400, and Truist to $375, which suggests analysts see more upside despite the recent run-up in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and Susquehanna also raised targets, but kept neutral ratings, indicating they see fair value near current levels rather than a clear bearish case. Analyst price target updates via Benzinga

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $359.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.79, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 7.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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