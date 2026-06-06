MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 205,403 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.31% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $345.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 149.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day moving average of $241.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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