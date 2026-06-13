Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 24,216 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $306,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities cut their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $398.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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