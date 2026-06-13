Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 152,691 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $107,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.68.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4%

CVS opened at $101.87 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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