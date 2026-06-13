Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 337,728 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 337,728 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $43,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,751,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,134,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,073,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,576,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,970,000 after acquiring an additional 481,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,607 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $330,909,000 after acquiring an additional 315,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $325.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $303.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.76. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.54 and a 1 year high of $331.79.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is 123.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $341.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $276.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $319.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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