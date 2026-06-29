Macy's, Inc. $M Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 163.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,209 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,421 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Macy's were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Macy's by 1,236.2% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 59,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy's by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Macy's by 1,344.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,059,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 2,847,561 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Macy's by 93.8% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Macy's in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,503.36. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $497,800. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,218. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy's Stock Performance

M opened at $25.97 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. Macy's, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Macy's's payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy's has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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