Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 933,131 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Madison Air Solutions worth $37,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Air Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Madison Air Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Air Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Air Solutions by 20.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Madison Air Solutions by 42.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,337,704 shares of the company's stock worth $155,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,991 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Madison Air Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Madison Air Solutions from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Madison Air Solutions from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Madison Air Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Madison Air Solutions from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Air Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIR

Madison Air Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:MAIR opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. Madison Air Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Madison Air Solutions had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Air Solutions Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Air Solutions Company Profile

Madison Air Solutions designs and manufactures heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment and indoor air quality systems. Its offerings include engineered air-handling solutions and related products used to manage air movement, temperature and filtration in buildings. The company serves commercial and industrial applications, including facilities that require specialized climate control and ventilation. Its products are used in settings such as data centers, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other large buildings.

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