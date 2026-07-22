Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,064 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2,005.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,264 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.25 and a 200 day moving average of $399.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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