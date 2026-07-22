Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 12,384 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $345.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

APD stock opened at $296.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $314.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $289.49 and its 200 day moving average is $284.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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