Madison Asset Management LLC Has $49.79 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,134 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations.

Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated.

Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook.

Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high.

Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high. Neutral Sentiment: News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact.

News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance.

Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Eli Lilly fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting a weaker short-term trading tone.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,146.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,036.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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