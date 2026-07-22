Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,600 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,535 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $167.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

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