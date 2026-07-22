Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,195 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,586 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,912,010.72. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total value of $482,813.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,165,755. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $659.94 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.02 and a 12-month high of $737.76. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $674.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Cummins's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $752.00 to $761.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $845.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $740.07.

View Our Latest Report on CMI

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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