Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,078 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 207,135 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $38,631,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128,349 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $210,438,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,892 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,317,275 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $245,672,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. CICC Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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