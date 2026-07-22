Magellan Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,728 shares of the company's stock after selling 340,950 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $188,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock worth $14,563,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,243,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,091 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Procter & Gamble (PG) Expands Egypt Manufacturing To Serve Gulf And African Markets

Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. As the AI Selloff Worsens, Time-Tested Procter Gamble Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner

Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. Positive Sentiment: PG is also being compared favorably on value and dividend appeal versus other consumer-staples names, reinforcing the view that it remains a high-quality holding for long-term income investors. NWL vs. PG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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