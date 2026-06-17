Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 242.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,706 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.06% of HF Sinclair worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,672 shares of the company's stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,278 shares of the company's stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This trade represents a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital raised HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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