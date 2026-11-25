Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) by 1,269.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,494,682 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,166,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.69% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $105,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,760 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.4%

MGY opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas's quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGY. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on developing oil and natural gas resources in South Texas. Its operations target the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. The company's assets are concentrated in the Karnes and Giddings areas. Its production includes crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Magnolia was established in 2018 through a business combination with TPG Pace Holdings. It is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report).

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