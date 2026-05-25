Main Street Research LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,663 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Shelter Rock Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,032,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company's stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $451.57 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $452.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $348.06 and a 1-year high of $503.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total transaction of $268,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,170. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,500. This represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,523. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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