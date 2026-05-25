Main Street Research LLC Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,625,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,593,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 874.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after acquiring an additional 725,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $565,513,000 after acquiring an additional 302,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,241.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $870.01 and a 12 month high of $1,998.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,079.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,413.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,619.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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