Makena Capital Management LLC Has $16.97 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Makena Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,686 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,224 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,588,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $419.85 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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