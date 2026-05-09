Makena Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,847 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 2.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $22,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, President Capital lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $296.91 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $211.15 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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