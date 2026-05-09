Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 28,021 Shares of Moody's Corporation $MCO

Makena Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,598 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 28,021 shares during the period. Moody's makes up approximately 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC's holdings in Moody's were worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody's in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 15,575 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total transaction of $171,266.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,123,049.89. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 5,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total value of $2,380,829.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,613,594.19. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,680 shares of company stock worth $3,952,188. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $450.94 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $448.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.61. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Moody's Corporation has a twelve month low of $402.28 and a twelve month high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The business's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Moody's's payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Moody's from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody's from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $544.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moody's

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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