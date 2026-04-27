Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,141 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,687 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 3.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,244,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,113,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,952,000 after buying an additional 327,569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 357,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanofi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanofi this week:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $2.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Sanofi's previous annual dividend of $2.04. This represents a dividend yield of 502.0%. Sanofi's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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