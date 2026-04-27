Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $21.74 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,637 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

Chevron stock opened at $185.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $368.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $214.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,568.98. This represents a 97.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Mike Wirth warns Strait of Hormuz disruptions and depleted global inventories could keep oil prices elevated for an extended period, a tailwind for Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Article Title

CEO Mike Wirth warns Strait of Hormuz disruptions and depleted global inventories could keep oil prices elevated for an extended period, a tailwind for Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage note global LNG markets are tightening more than oil because of Strait of Hormuz disruptions—supporting broader energy sector pricing and Chevron’s LNG/exposure. Article Title

Analysts and market coverage note global LNG markets are tightening more than oil because of Strait of Hormuz disruptions—supporting broader energy sector pricing and Chevron’s LNG/exposure. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat argues Chevron’s recent pullback versus its highs may present a buying opportunity ahead of earnings, citing still-elevated oil prices and analyst support—this frames the decline as potentially temporary for investors focused on income and cash generation. Article Title

MarketBeat argues Chevron’s recent pullback versus its highs may present a buying opportunity ahead of earnings, citing still-elevated oil prices and analyst support—this frames the decline as potentially temporary for investors focused on income and cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: CEO comments on Venezuela: Wirth says policy changes show progress and that more reforms (and return of skilled workers) are needed for a real industry revival—signals interest in growth but uncertain timing. Article Title

CEO comments on Venezuela: Wirth says policy changes show progress and that more reforms (and return of skilled workers) are needed for a real industry revival—signals interest in growth but uncertain timing. Neutral Sentiment: Macro note: a Fed meeting and broader earnings season are near-term market-moving events that could amplify moves in cyclicals like Chevron regardless of company fundamentals. Article Title

Macro note: a Fed meeting and broader earnings season are near-term market-moving events that could amplify moves in cyclicals like Chevron regardless of company fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Minor institutional activity: BKM Wealth Management disclosed selling ~5,036 CVX shares—small relative to Chevron’s market cap and unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

Minor institutional activity: BKM Wealth Management disclosed selling ~5,036 CVX shares—small relative to Chevron’s market cap and unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Governance questions in Venezuela: a joint-venture partner raised concerns about transparency and legality around Chevron’s plan to increase ownership in a Venezuelan project—this introduces regulatory, partnership and execution risk for any Venezuela expansion. Article Title

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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