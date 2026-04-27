Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.07% of Solstice Advanced Mat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,275,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,277,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,987,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,827,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of SOLS opened at $81.30 on Monday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.69.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOLS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solstice Advanced Mat currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Further Reading

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