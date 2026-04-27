Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 37,942 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 37,942 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $496.72 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $506.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.29. The company has a market capitalization of $560.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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