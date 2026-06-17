Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Has $30.48 Million Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 171.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,190 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 154,326 shares during the period. CRH comprises approximately 4.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's holdings in CRH were worth $30,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the construction company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the construction company's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CRH Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $86.82 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered CRH from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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