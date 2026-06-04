Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,371 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 26,537 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 7.0% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amphenol by 693.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of APH opened at $148.09 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $138.85. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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