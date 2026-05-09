Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 22,048 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3%

BMY stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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