Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,066 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Perdoceo Education worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,278 shares of the company's stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 513,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 144,395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.2%

PRDO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 491,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,445. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Perdoceo Education's payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perdoceo Education

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 11,315 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $401,795.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,924 shares in the company, valued at $778,521.24. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenda B. Gonzales sold 9,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $323,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,416.82. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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