Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $101.59 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 364,346.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,730 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $101,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,592.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,595.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,400.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,260.42. The stock has a market cap of $626.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Santander lowered ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Key ASML News

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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