Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $10.46 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Blue Owl Capital
Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl is being highlighted for its high dividend yield, recent dividend hike, and strong AUM growth, with first-quarter assets under management rising to $314.9 billion, up 15% year over year, supporting fee-related earnings growth. Blue Owl Capital's Dividend Hike, Strong AUM Growth, And Fat Yield
- Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl’s private credit fund reportedly realized a gain from its SpaceX stake, which may reinforce confidence in underwriting and portfolio performance. Blue Owl private credit fund realizes gain from SpaceX stake, exec says
- Neutral Sentiment: The company is preparing its first fund focused on buying secondhand private credit, signaling a potential growth avenue but also continued exposure to a complex and evolving market. Blue Owl Prepares First Fund to Buy Secondhand Private Credit
- Neutral Sentiment: Management said the firm will reduce software exposure in its private credit fund as AI-related uncertainty weighs on sector valuations, a defensive move rather than a major earnings catalyst. Blue Owl private credit fund will lower software exposure, CEO says
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Blue Owl-linked private credit funds cut dividends and saw declines in income and asset values, reinforcing investor concerns about stress in the broader private credit market. Blue Owl private credit funds cut dividends as borrowing costs rise
- Negative Sentiment: Blue Owl BDCs also bought back shares while loan values sank, which can support the stock but also underscores pressure on underlying asset values. Blue Owl BDCs Buy Back $85 Million of Shares as Loan Values Sink
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.03.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is currently 766.67%.
Blue Owl Capital Profile
(Free Report
)
Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.
Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.
Further Reading
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