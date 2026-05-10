Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,909 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $240.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $234.82 and its 200-day moving average is $198.52. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.41 and a 52-week high of $258.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

See Also

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