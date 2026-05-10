Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $164.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $141.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here