Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,055 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $91,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,465.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,632.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,755.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,967.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,593.21 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 47.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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