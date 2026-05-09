Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,749 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,575 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $24,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 384,832 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 97,967 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $989,104. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target to $169 as Permian, Guyana Production Power 2026

Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus.

Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Exxon Mobil Uses AI Seismic Tools To Reshape Guyana Project Pipeline

ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Neutral Sentiment: A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. ExxonMobil Must Face InterOil Founder's $1B Suit Over Post-Merger Payments

A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Iran-related oil price spikes and Shell’s trading windfall underscore how geopolitics are moving the energy sector, but they do not directly change ExxonMobil’s fundamentals on their own.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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